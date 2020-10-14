According to Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling will be filming their upcoming episodes of television in Orlando Florida, the promotion’s first set of tapings since they went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak back in March.

The report notes that the exact dates and venue for the tapings were not disclosed as MLW does not want fans showing up and compromising their safety protocols. No clear indication if fans will be able to attend the shows, but CEO Court Bauer did release a tweet indicating that they will do their best to get them in.

