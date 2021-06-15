Moose has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.

We’ve noted how Moose’s contract was set to expire this month, and word came down on Monday that he had reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract. Now Fightful Select reports that Moose has signed a two year contract. This new deal will keep Moose with the company into the summer of 2023.

It was noted that Moose’s new contract is a significant improvement over his last deal, but there’s no word yet on financial terms.

Moose is apparently in line for a push in the storylines as word from Impact officials is that he figures into their creative plans in a major way.

Moose came up short against Impact & AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view last Saturday, but he has made it known that he wants to become World Champion. He is set to be featured on Thursday’s Impact episode on AXS TV for the fallout from Against All Odds.

Moose has been with Impact since 2016 and is a two-time Impact Grand Champion.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.