Paul Heyman is part of a new company launch.

A press release was issued today regarding a new business venture for his Looking4Larry company.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Elvis Duran Group, Looking4Larry and MCM Studios Launch Podrophenia, a Next-Generation Podcast and Vodcast Company Built for the Future of Creator-Led Media

New venture combines premium production, creator development, audience growth, marketing and distribution opportunities to help creators and brands build the next generation of media franchises

NEW YORK, NY (July 14, 2026)—The Elvis Duran Group, Looking4Larry and MCM Studios today announced the launch of Podrophenia, a next-generation podcast, vodcast and creator development company designed to help creators, brands and media personalities develop, produce, grow, distribute and monetize premium content.

Founded through a strategic partnership between broadcasting icon Elvis Duran, WWE Hall of Famer and entertainment executive Paul Heyman, Emmy Award-winning producer and storyteller Mitchell Stuart and media entrepreneur Michael Canzoniero, Podrophenia brings together decades of experience across broadcasting, entertainment, production, brand building and audience development to create a comprehensive ecosystem for today’s evolving creator economy.

In today’s current landscape where millions of podcasts are competing for audience attention, Podrophenia is built around a simple belief: great content deserves great execution. The company provides creators and partners with the resources needed to turn ideas into scalable media properties, including premium production, post-production, show development, audience growth strategy, marketing support, sponsorship opportunities and strategic distribution.

“I’ve seen firsthand the need for a state-of-the-art production facility for content creators, particularly podcasters,” said Elvis Duran. “With Paul Heyman and MCM Studios, we’re playing with the big boys!”

“In looking at today’s landscape, we’ve seen so many studios that are turnkey and therefore built on the premise of minimal alterations”, said Paul Heyman. “Podrophenia is the first studio specifically customized to the host’s personality and also the concept. We’re not just building a content hub for creators, we’re building a creator hub for the content.”

Through the Elvis Duran Group’s relationship with iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, Podrophenia-produced programming benefits from access to one of the largest audio ecosystems in the world, providing creators and partners with expanded opportunities to reach audiences at scale.

“Podcasting has evolved far beyond simply recording conversations,” said Mitchell Stuart, Co-Founder of Looking4Larry and Podrophenia. “Creators today need more than a microphone and a platform—they need production excellence, audience development, marketing support, distribution pathways and opportunities to build sustainable businesses around their content. Podrophenia was created to bring all of those capabilities together in one creator-focused ecosystem.”

Operating from MCM Studios’ state-of-the-art Manhattan production facility, Podrophenia serves as a full-service partner for both established talent and emerging creators looking to elevate their content through broadcast-quality production and strategic support. Purpose-built for high-quality audio and video storytelling, MCM Studios, one of the Northeast’s premier content production facilities, provides the infrastructure behind Podrophenia’s podcast and vodcast capabilities, featuring sound-controlled studios, customizable sets, broadcast-quality audio infrastructure, cinematic lighting systems, creator green rooms, post-production capabilities and collaborative production spaces designed to support repeatable excellence. MCM Studios has hosted productions featuring some of the most recognizable names and brands in modern media, including projects associated with Diary of a CEO, Hot Ones, Keke Palmer, major podcast networks, entertainment brands, corporate clients and a growing roster of creators and production partners.

Beyond supporting creators and partners, Podrophenia is developing a slate of original programming spanning entertainment, lifestyle, culture, sports, business and human-interest storytelling. The company’s inaugural flagship series, Hello Randy, hosted by Randy Fenoli, marks the beginning of Podrophenia’s growing portfolio of creator-driven original content and is expected to premiere later this year through iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network. Additional original programming announcements are expected throughout 2026.

As the creator economy continues to expand, Podrophenia aims to bridge the gap between creative vision and execution, helping creators and brands build content that can be produced, marketed, distributed and transformed into lasting media franchises.

ABOUT PODROPHENIA

Podrophenia is a next-generation podcast, vodcast and creator development company founded through a strategic partnership between the Elvis Duran Group, Looking4Larry and MCM Studios. The company provides premium production, post-production, show development, audience growth, marketing, sponsorship and distribution services while developing original programming for audio and video audiences worldwide. Built by industry leaders across media, entertainment and storytelling, Podrophenia is creator-built, audience-focused and built for what comes next.