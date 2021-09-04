WWE star and former Raw women’s champion Nikki ASH recently spoke with Fightful to discuss her new character and how excited she was to pitch it to the creative team. Fightful Select has released several notes from the interview, which you can check out below.

-Nikki pitched the Almost A Super Hero story line to creative first, then the office second after creative liked the idea. It is noted that she was not nervous about making the pitch, but rather super excited to make it happen.

-Nikki spoke very highly of Shane “Hurricane” Helms and “Mighty” Molly Holly, two former superhero WWE talents who now work for the company as producers. According to Nikki Helms was one of the first people to congratulate her after she won Money In The Bank, as well as when she won the championship the next night.

-Nikki reveals that Molly Holly versus Jacqueline from an episode of Heat was one of the first wrestling matches she ever got to watch.