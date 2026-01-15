TNA Wrestling continues to churn out announcements on what is a busy Thursday for the promotion.

In addition to the announcement earlier today regarding “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth re-signing with TNA Wrestling, as well as the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut taking place tonight at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX., the company also announced several upcoming shows and dates.

Among them is the announcement that TNA No Surrender 2026 will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026 from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., TNA Sacrifice 2026 will take place on Friday, March 27, 2026 from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA., and TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC will be taped in early March at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement on Thursday with all of the details:

TNA Wrestling Announces Its First Mega On-Sale For 2026: Three Destinations, Two Long-Running Live App Specials & Tapings For Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC On The Road To The Rebellion PPV in April, TNA Returns To Nashville, Atlanta & New Orleans – With Tickets Going On-Sale January 23 TNA Wrestling confirmed today its first Mega On-Sale of 2026 is Friday, January 23, starting at 10am EST – with action-packed live events in three cities that each have a long history hosting pro wrestling shows. The Official Pre-Sale for all shows in the three cities begins at 10am EST on Wednesday, January 21. Mark Your Calendars Now: FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13-14: Nashville, Tennessee Venue: The Pinnacle

Show Time: 6:30pm Central Time both nights

Friday, February 13: No Surrender will air live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday: The fallout from No Surrender will showcase action for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: The Pinnacle is Nashville’s premier live music venue, located in the heart of Nashville Yards. This state-of-the-art destination opened in February 2025, The Pinnacle has quickly become a cornerstone of the mixed-use district, drawing world-class performances and creating space for dynamic community engagement. THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 5-6: Atlanta, Georgia Venue: GICC Arena

Show Time: 7pm local time both nights

Thursday, March 5: Get ready for a LIVE episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Friday, March 6: Another night of high-energy TNA action in Atlanta for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: These March shows mark the TNA debut at Georgia’s newest and second largest convention center, which is the world’s only convention center directly connected to a major airport. The Georgia International Convention Center or GICC hosts conventions, celebrations, international jiu-jitsu events and so much more. FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 27-28: New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Alario Center

Show Times: 6:30pm local time both nights

Friday, March 27: Championships will be on the line as Sacrifice airs live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday, March 28: The in-ring action will be intense as TNA stars compete on episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Notes: TNA was last at the Alario Center in February 2024. Nestled adjacent to Bayou Segnette State Park, the Alario Center is only minutes from downtown New Orleans and the historic French Quarter. The John A. Alario Sr. Event Center has hosted basketball, boxing, consumer shows, graduations and so much more. The center is a joint venture between the State of Louisiana, Jefferson Parish, and Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED). Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, January 23 for the shows in all three cities – Nashville, Atlanta and New Orleans – with the Pre-Sale for all starting at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 21. Go to TNAwrestling.com to register for the Pre-Sale. Meet & Greets With The TNA Stars Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the shows each night in all three cities. The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Tessa Blanchard, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian and others. # # # About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

MORE TNA NEWS: Backstage News On Contract Issues Forcing Late Change To Originally Advertised Title Match For TNA On AMC Debut