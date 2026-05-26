A rare Brock Lesnar appearance has been announced.

“The Beast Incarnate” will be appearing at a special meet and greet on Thursday, May 28, at the Emerald Park Home Hardware in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“We are beyond thrilled to be hosting the internationally recognized sports icon, Brock Lesnar, this Thursday, May 28th from 4pm – 6pm,” the announcement read. “Stop by for a pic and autograph.”

The announcement concluded, “It’s going to be EPIC!”

Brock Lesnar, who appeared in a video package on the May 25 episode of WWE Raw and referred to himself as “retired,” is scheduled for a WrestleMania 42 rematch against Oba Femi this weekend at WWE Clash in Italy.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.