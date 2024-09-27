WWE will be holding at least two double taping shows coming up soon.

There will be at least one double-taping for WWE Raw and another for WWE SmackDown.

For SmackDown, there will be no live episode on November 1. Instead, a live SmackDown will air on October 25 in Brooklyn, New York, where the 11/1 show will be taped immediately afterwards.

This is likely due to the travel schedule for talent, as the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia is scheduled the night after the 11/1 SmackDown, with the PLE set for November 2.

For Raw, the October 14 episode will be taped a week prior after the live show on October 7 in St. Louis, MO. WWE will be holding their European tour around this time, which is why the double taping is expected in this case.