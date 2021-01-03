NJPW issued the following regarding fans attending Wrestle Kingdom 15 on Monday and Tuesday:

Important notice to Tokyo Dome Attendees 【WK15】

All attendees requested to register using the Tokyo Dome Alert system

We would like to thank all attendees for coming to Wrestle Kingdom 15 on January 4 & 5.

In order to assist in contact tracing and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection, all attendees at the Tokyo Dome will be asked to register their details via the Tokyo Dome Alert system.

All seats in the Tokyo Dome contain an NFC chip with QR code. On entering the building, please ensure that you scan the QR code and register the date, seat number and your contact details via the supplied online form.

More details on Tokyo Dome alert (Google translated from Japanese: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=auto&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftokyodome-alert.jp%2Findex%2Fhowto%3Fs%3D)

We also ask attendees to co-operate in installing and using the Japanese government’s COCOA contact tracing app.

Attendees should also consult and follow our COVID-19 event policy: https://www.njpw1972.com/75496

We look forward to welcoming fans to a safe and exciting Wrestle Kingdom 15.