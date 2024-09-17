There was not a lot to speak of when the WWE Raw episode on September 16 went off the air in Portland, Oregon.

According to Geoff Clark, who attended the show live on 9/16, The Judgement Day gloated to the roars of boos after they posed over The Terror Twins as the show went off the air. They taunted the crowd a bit and went to the back.

No post-show dark matches took place after the television broadcast wrapped up.

It was also noted that before Bronson Reed came out, during his promo, the ring crew was preparing the ring to break, which we saw at the beginning of their brawl. Most of the crowd expected something to happen with the ring when they came out moments later.

The arena was pretty much legitimately full, except for the one section where the hard camera was.

Samantha Irvin did a good job keeping the fans alive during the commercial breaks when a match wasn’t actively going in the ring.