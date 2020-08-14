Details On ROH’s COVID-19 Testing Protocol, First Participants For Pure Title Tournament Announced

Ring of Honor’s Kevin Eck issued the following details regarding the promotion’s COVID-19 testing protocol ahead of their return to programming in Maryland. These guidelines run in conjunction with the Maryland Athletic Commission, with all tapings being fan-less events, and only include talent and essential staff.
* Two weeks prior to the event, talent and referees are required to undergo the first NMT (nasal mid-turbinate) molecular PCR swab test.
* Within three days of the event, talent and referees will be required to undergo a second NMT molecular PCR swab test. They must be immediately isolated/sequestered after undergoing the second test. Separate hotel accommodations and separate eating arrangements will be required for participants, who must remain isolated until arriving at the event to work.
* On the day of the event (or, in the case of wrestling activity spanning more than one day, on the last day of the individual engaging in competition or participation), talent and referees will be required to undergo a third NMT molecular PCR swab test. The third test is being required for contact tracing being conducted by, and being documented by, the commission. The commission considers contact tracing to be essential to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
* All individuals entering the venue must have his or her temperature taken and recorded at the door via an infrared thermometer. No one will be permitted entry into the venue with a temperature reading of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
* Any individual other than the participants who is either working in the ring enclosure area or physically interacting with participants (i.e. an athletic trainer) must undergo the second and third NMT molecular PCR swab tests in the respective time frames. All such individuals other than the ring announcer will be required to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth at all times.
* All other individuals present at the venue in any capacity will be required to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth at all times and to maintain a social distance from each other of at least six feet at all times.
In the same report the first seven names for the upcoming 16-man Pure title tournament have been revealed. They are: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta. Several other stars like NJPW’s Yuji Nagata and ROH’s Mark Haskins and Joe Hendry were forced to withdraw due to the travel restrictions in place from the COVID-19 pandemic.
