All Elite Wrestling filed for a number of interesting trademarks throughout the month of November 2025.

According to documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by AEW last month, the company applied to trademark “Watch AEW’ for entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling television programs; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling; Providing television programs, not downloadable, via streaming transmission services; Providing non-downloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling via streaming transmission services.

Additionally, the company filed with the USPTO in November 2025 to trademark these names: AEW Tidal Wave, AEW Blitz, AEW Firestorm and AEW Fire, all for Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling television programs; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.

The company had previously filed for AEW Shockwave, which was rumored to be a new show name, however due to a legal dispute over the name, they appeared to have moved on from it.

