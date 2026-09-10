A number of familiar faces were backstage at Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Athens, Georgia.

MLW World Champion Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Christy Hemme, former AEW announcer Dasha Gonzalez, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay were among those in attendance. A large group of Tanea “Rebel” Brooks’ family members and friends also attended the show.

The special episode was branded “AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite” in honor of Brooks, who previously appeared for AEW as Rebel and Reba alongside Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Brooks has been diagnosed with terminal ALS. AEW used the event to raise awareness and encouraged viewers to visit AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and IAmALS.org for additional information.

Many of those backstage reportedly attended specifically to support Brooks and be part of the tribute. Belle and Kay also shared a photo with Brooks on social media following the event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results 9/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.