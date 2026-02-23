Ronda Rousey will be going through extra testing when she steps back into the cage to make her MMA fighting return against Gina Carano on Netflix later this year.

California State Athletic Commission Director Andy Foster confirmed the news during a recent interview with ESPN.

“We’re going to put her through neurological and concussion battery testing and make sure she’s ok,” Foster said. “We’re going to have our doctors take a look. The fighters are going to have to do a lot of medicals, both of ’em.”

Foster added that while the CSAC have “flat-out turned down a lot of fights over the years,” it did not turn down the Rousey-Carano bout.

“As long as these women pass their medicals and pass all their neurological batteries and do the things they need to do,” Foster said. “There’s nothing wrong with this fight.”

As noted, UFC President Dana White reportedly passed on the idea of Rousey vs. Carano.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano, promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP promotions, takes place on May 16, 2026, airing live via Netflix.