News broken early this afternoon that WWE had released company star Steve Cutler, who is best known for his run with the Forgotten Sons, and later the Knights of the Roundtable with King Corbin.

According to Fightful Select, Cutler had backstage heat, specifically with chairman Vince McMahon for catching COVID-19 this January, something that delayed the Knights faction from returning to television and led to them never appearing again.

Reports are that the call for a release came from WWE, but that they have left a door open in for a potential return in the future. The publication notes that most of the WWE roster felt that Cutler, as well as Wesley Blake, were unfairly punished for the controversial comments made by Forgotten Sons leader Jaxon Ryker during the George Floyd protests, an action that led to the Sons being pulled from programming shortly after being called up to the SmackDown roster.

Cutler was apparently in attendance at the WWE Performance Center bumping for the “big man” class when he was cut. Sources told Fightful Select that he was well-liked by those who were there.