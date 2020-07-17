Details On The Filming Of The Swamp Fight Between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

WWE has been highly-promoting the Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view.
According to WrestleVotes, the Swamp Fight was filmed last night somewhere in Florida. The bout was expected to be shot as a cinematic similar to Wyatt’s WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse showdown with John Cena. As of this writing…the match is NOT for Strowman’s Universal Championship.
Other matches that are expected to be filmed cinematically on Sunday are the Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, as well as the Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio “Eye for an Eye” grudge bout.
Stay tuned.
After some delays, I’m told the Swamp Fight for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 17, 2020
