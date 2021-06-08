WWE Games and 2K have announced the latest update for the popular mobile game, WWE SuperCard.

The new update includes the debut of the Forged card tier, plus rewards celebrating the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The Forged card tier features more than 75 new cards. The Hell In a Cell celebration will run from 12pm on Friday, June 18 through 12pm on Monday, June 28, with players receiving a free gift if they login. The free gift includes a Sasha Banks card, a Hell In a Cell Cardback, 1000 SuperCoins, and a Behemoth Tier Support card.

The following details were sent to us:

