According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling will be returning to television tapings beginning on Monday March 15th, with the plan being to film content for several days. Per usual, all of the tapings for the promotion take place in Nashville, which has been their home since the company’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The publication adds that IMPACT will be back for tapings in April as well, which will include AEW world champion Kenny Omega for the upcoming Rebellion pay per view, a match that will feature the Cleaner taking on IMPACT world champion Rich Swann assuming he retains tonight over Moose at Sacrifice.

