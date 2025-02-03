At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches, securing their spots in world title bouts at WrestleMania 41.

However, the results have sparked significant backlash among fans. As of Sunday morning, YouTube videos showcasing both victories have received more dislikes than likes, signaling a mixed response. Additionally, the event itself holds a 5.78/10 rating on the Cagematch wrestling database, further reflecting the divided fan reception.

For what it’s worth, reactions appear mixed on other social media outlets, however they lean more towards the positive than the negative sentiments shared in the aforementioned platforms.

Despite the controversy, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter/X to celebrate the winners, posting photos of Uso and Flair with the caption: “Tickets: Punched.”