WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now appearing on the “Coach Prime” docuseries on Amazon Prime Video, which premiered this week.

The following details and trailer were issued to us:

Coach Prime Premieres on Prime Video with Special Guest Appearances from Nick Saban & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The first two episodes of the Coach Prime docuseries are LIVE on Prime Video today.

Today’s drop includes the first two episodes from the series, and we’re happy to share a few special clips featuring special guest appearances from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, star player Travis Hunter, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia. The series also addresses the Jackson, MS water crisis.

The four-episode docuseries from SMAC Productions takes fans inside Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jackson State University football program throughout their 2022 season

Prime Video releases, Coach Prime, a four-episode docuseries from SMAC Productions that takes viewers inside Jackson State University’s football program and their historic 2022 season, led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

The series follows the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team at practice and during games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, throughout their 12-0, undefeated SWAC Championship season. These four new episodes explore how the team and the community united together during a season unlike any other and features a wide range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire.

“I am HONORED and ELATED to share this inside look at how our program made HISTORY as JSU’s first undefeated regular season football team. This group of young men are SMART, TOUGH, FAST, and DISCIPLINED with CHARACTER, and together, we were able to DOMINATE all season long,” said Sanders. “You’ll see it all this season – the highs and lows and the way this community came together. This is the most resilient and inspiring group of people I have ever met. I can’t say enough about the people of Jackson.”