Last night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay per view saw a small invasion from ROH superstars as Vincent, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and former world champions Matt Taven and PCO attacked IMPACT talent following their Hardcore War match.

PW Insider reports that PCO, Taven, Vincent, and Bennett are no currently under contract with ROH despite commentary putting them over as ROH talents. Kanellis’s status is not yet confirmed. She had been working with ROH as an executive producer and the head of the women’s division. All five are set to appear at today’s IMPACT television tapings in Dallas Texas.

