Two different company-wide e-mails were reportedly sent by WWE Talent Relations Director John Laurinaitis to announce the releases of Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez on Thursday night.

It’s interesting to note that B-Fab was listed as a NXT talent, despite her recent call-up to SmackDown with Hit Row, according to Fightful Select. The NXT e-mail included B-Fab, Scarlett, Monet, Moon, Kamea, Baxter, Lorcan, Rama, Cortez, and Ramier.

Lorcan’s name was actually misspelled as “Oney Lorkan” in the e-mail.

The main roster e-mail included Kross, Lee, Yim, Eva, Jax, Metalik, Dorado. This was not stated in the report from Fightful, but Smith was presumably included in the main roster e-mail as well.

The e-mail on main roster releases stated, “Due to budget cuts, the following WWE talent were released today, November, 4, 2021. Thank you, John Laurinaitis.”

The e-mail on NXT releases said, “Due to budgetary cuts, with immediate effect, we’ve come to terms with the following NXT talents. We wish these individuals all the best in their future endeavors.”

You can click here for a recent backstage report on the WWE releases from Thursday night, including news on talents being released due to their COVID-19 vaccination status, a change in future hiring policies, WWE’s statement, and more.

