Fightful Select has released some backstage notes on IMPACT’s upcoming taping schedule, which sees a slight change in the promotion’s normal format during the pandemic era.

-This week IMPACT will have a four-day taping schedule, with the staff and talent getting the entire month of June off before returning the week before their marquee Slammiversary pay per view special.

-The report notes that IMPACT had been taping regularly once a month since they returned from the pandemic. Their home-bas has been at Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee.

-Tonight’s Under Siege pay per view was record at the last set of tapings, and features double-world champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag main event.