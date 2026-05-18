AEW is bringing Beach Break back this summer, with the special episode of Dynamite set for the Sunshine State.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling officially announced that AEW Dynamite: Beach Break will take place on July 8 from the BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida. The event marks the return of one of the company’s recurring themed television specials.

This year’s show will be the fourth overall edition of Beach Break and the second time the event has been held in Florida.

The inaugural Beach Break took place in February 2021 during the pandemic era at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, serving as one of AEW’s signature special episodes during that stretch. The 2022 edition was later held in Cleveland, Ohio.

More recently, both the 2024 and 2025 installments of Beach Break emanated from Illinois.

AEW has continued to expand its lineup of branded Dynamite specials in recent years, with Beach Break remaining one of the more recognizable themed events on the calendar.