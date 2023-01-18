ROH Hall of Famer & World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe reportedly passed away earlier this evening after a car crash near his home in Laurel, Delaware.

As noted earlier, AEW President & ROH Owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Briscoe has passed away at the age of 38. You can see Khan’s full post below.

In an update, The Shore News Beacon reports that the accident happened in the Sussex area of Laurel, at 16523 Laurel Road, in the area of Little Hill Road, and that there were “multiple calls, reporting as many as 4 patients trapped” in their vehicles. The initial first responder arrived on the scene at around 5:18pm, confirming entrapment and fire. It was then advised at 5:29pm that there was “1 critical pediatric” patient, and a “2nd serious patient.” Two other patients were being evaluated at that time. The next update from the scene came at 5:41pm, with EMS advising that there were “2 adult fatalities and 2 critical patients” being transported to a hospital.

Furthermore, the local ABC affiliate reports that Delaware State Police confirmed that the fatal car crash two people dead, and caused an extended road closure.

There is no word yet on the second fatality in the accident. It was announced that the Laurel School District will be closing their schools on Wednesday because of the tragedy.

The Briscoes were billed from Sandy Fork, Delaware, which is where their family farm is located at. Sandy Fork is just five minutes from Laurel.

Briscoe was to turn 39 on January 25.

Jay began wrestling back in 2000. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion, one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a thirteen-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. Jay and brother Mark Briscoe were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame last year. They just captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles from FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10. The Briscoes also held the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles for Pro Wrestling NOAH, the IWGP Tag Team Titles and the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles for NJPW, the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles, the GCW Tag Team Titles, the FIP Tag Team Titles, the HOG Tag Team Titles, the CZW World Tag Team Titles, and numerous titles in other indie promotions.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

