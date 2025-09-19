ESPN is rolling out a full slate of WrestlePalooza programming this weekend.

A special preview show will air on Friday, September 19 at 3 PM ET on ESPN2, giving fans a first look at WWE’s inaugural WrestlePalooza event on the ESPN Unlimited app. The same special will also stream on ESPN News at 5 PM ET and again at 10 PM ET that night.

In addition, ESPN News will replay the preview show multiple times on Saturday, September 20 at 12 AM, 2 AM, and 7 AM ET, leading directly into WrestlePalooza itself.

The official coverage kicks off on Saturday at 5 PM ET on ESPN Unlimited with WWE’s traditional Countdown pre-show, followed by the historic first-ever WrestlePalooza premium live event later that evening.