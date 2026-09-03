Chelsea Green was willing to sacrifice her hair for a potential WrestleMania match against Nikki Bella.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast (see video below), Green revealed that she pitched facing Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match at both WrestleMania events held in Las Vegas. Green was even prepared to lose the proposed match and have her head shaved.

“I’m so serious that I pitched it for both WrestleMania [shows] in Vegas versus Nikki Bella,” Green said. “I’ll lose. I’ll shave my head.”

Green joked that already being married meant she would not have to worry about dating with a shaved head. She added that her husband, Matt Cardona, supported the idea because of its potential to create a memorable moment.

“I already have a husband. I’m not dating with a shaved head,” she said. “I have a huge forehead. I would look like a peanut, but my husband loves me.”

Green continued, “He also was like, ‘Yeah, do it, whatever. That’d be so cool.’ He’s such a student of the game. He would love it. He would love knowing that I did something that would be history-making, right?”

When asked whether she would still consider the stipulation now that she holds the WWE Women’s Championship, Green initially joked that she had changed her mind.

“No, I like my hair now. I’m the WWE Women’s Champion, I’m not shaving my head,” Green said. “No, I’m kidding. I think I would.”

Green explained that the idea was particularly important to her during her two reigns as Women’s United States Champion. She believes a major rivalry with Bella could have helped elevate the championship.

“But now it was like I wanted to … I so badly wanted to make the US Title something special,” Green said. “I don’t know that I was able to do that in my two reigns, but I think had I been able to have that feud with Nikki and shave my head, I think it would have cemented the US Title as something that wasn’t underneath this [Women’s Championship] title.”

Also during the interview, Chelsea Green addressed quitting Twitter and backstage relationship rumors in WWE.