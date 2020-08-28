Good Brothers Digital PR recently sent us some statistics on the top WWE earners on the Cameo social media platform, with a look at how much money they’re making. The video-sharing website first launched in mid-2017 but has recently turned into a very lucrative earner for celebrities across all genres.

The methodology for determining the following lists includes accounts with less than 5 reviews or 3 publicly available videos, and accounts that state all revenue from Cameo will be donated to charity were excluded. Potential earnings were calculated by multiplying per video cost by the number of reviews, and the average video length was taken as an average across the three most recent public videos from the accounts, as of July 31, 2020. The revenue figures were sourced in GBP and converted to USD. It was also noted that revenue figures are indicative of what each person may have earned through Cameo at their current cost, assuming that every user who purchased a video also left a review.

The study shows that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair topped the list of most expensive WWE Superstars on Cameo at $500 per video, or $440 per minute. Roman Reigns was #2 with $500 per video or $394 per minute. It appears Flair was included on the WWE Superstars list and not the Legends list due to his recent appearances.

Big E topped the list of highest earners with $62,509 while Flair came in second with $30,005. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart topped the list of highest earning legends with $65,710, while Hall of Famer Mick Foley came in second with $34,280.

You can see the full lists below, courtesy of Good Brothers PR:

Top 10 Most Expensive WWE Superstars on Cameo

1. Ric Flair – $500 ($440 per min)

2. Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai – $500 ($394 per min)

3. Lexi “Alexa Bliss” Kaufman – $399 ($296 per min)

4. Charlotte Flair – $380 ($426 per min)

5. Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado – $375 ($301 per min)

6. Mandy Rose – $250 ($319 per min)

7. Rey Mysterio – $250 ($155 per min)

8. Cassie MacIntosh (Peyton Royce) – $200 ($232 per min)

9. Jessica McKay (Billie Kay) – $150 ($188 per min)

10. Kevin Owens – $149 ($95 per min)

Top 10 Highest Earners

1. Big E – $62,509

2. Ric Flair – $30,005

3. Mandy Rose – $22,503

4. Cassie MacIntosh (Peyton Royce) – $21,803

5. Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai – $18,003

6. Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado – $16,127

7. Rey Mysterio – $15,002

8. Lacey Evans – $14,027

9. Kevin Owens – $10,432

10. Kurt Angle – $9,301

Top 10 Highest Earning Legends

1. Bret Hart – $65,710 ($150)

2. Mick Foley – $34,280 ($75)

3. Hacksaw Jim Duggan – $19,728 ($75)

4. Jerry Lawler – $9,601 ($75)

5. Charles (The Godfather) Wright – $9,401 ($50)

6. Ted DiBiase – $9,076 ($75)

7. Tony Ricca – $5,671 ($10)

8. Koko B Ware – $4,451 ($25)

9. Amy (Lita) Dumas – $4,201 ($100)

10. Kevin Nash – $3,466 ($105)

