Two more WWE ID talents have been signed.
In addition to Zayda Steel being announced for WWE ID, the new WWE independent wrestling development program announced today the signing of “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling.
The third WWE ID talent scouted was Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open.
#WWEID welcomes @coldbrewjones!
Scouted From: This Is Wrestling
Hometown: Coffeyville, KS pic.twitter.com/ZsPgXxHYU8
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 8, 2024
#WWEID welcomes @BryceDShook
Scouted From: Wrestling Open
Hometown: Long Beach, NY pic.twitter.com/i0LKpI2PUH
— WWE ID (@WWEID) November 7, 2024