– The numbers are in for week one of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E, which included the premiere of WWE LFG and WWE’s Greatest Moments, as well as the season premiere of WWE Rivals. The numbers for the three shows that debuted on February 16 were as follows:

* WWE LFG (2/16) – 160,000 viewers (0.05 demo rating)

* WWE Rivals (Undertaker vs. Austin) – 178,000 viewers (0.05 demo rating)

* WWE’s Greatest Moments (WWE Raw in the 90s) – 169,000 viewers (0.04 demo rating)

– WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 19 to register for three new trademarks. Among them were the new ring name of Ricky Starks in NXT, which is Ricky Saints, as well as “WWE Superstar Central” and “WWE Rings, Rivals & Rumbles,” both of which appear to be new show names. The official USPTO filing from 2/19 reads as follows:

RICKY SAINTS



RICKY SAINTS



WWE SUPERSTAR CENTRAL and WWE RINGS, RIVALS, & RUMBLES



WWE SUPERSTAR CENTRAL and WWE RINGS, RIVALS, & RUMBLES

– AJ Styles catching Bron Breakker’s shirt from this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix has inspired the latest episode of the digital series, “WWE Playlist.” The new episode that was released via WWE’s YouTube channel on Thursday looks at the “Smoothest WWE moments” of all-time. Jackie Redmond also commented on Styles’ seemingly impromptu shirt-catch from Monday’s Raw on X.