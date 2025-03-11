– Actor Ken Jeong, who was prominently featured during the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet match at AEW Revolution 2025 this past weekend in Los Angeles, CA., sent a message to Ricochet after the show. “Trust me, you don’t want that smoke,” Jeong wrote via X in a post tagging Ricochet. The post was a response to a tweet from Ricochet, who wrote, “Now Leslie Jones, Ken Jeong, Paul Walter Hauser and Akbar Gbajabiamila are all on my sh*t list.”

– AEW Collision will be split into two broadcasts on TNT, airing on March 22 and March 23. The first part is scheduled for March 22 at 11 p.m. ET, followed by the second part at the same time on March 23. Both episodes will air immediately after NCAA tournament coverage. The show will be pre-taped on March 19 in Omaha, Nebraska. TNT’s official schedule reflects this adjustment. AEW Collision will resume its regular 8 p.m. ET Saturday timeslot on March 29.

– Two new segments have been announced for this week’s post-AEW Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in Fresno, California. Now confirmed for promo segments on the show are MJF and new AEW International Champion Kenny Omega.