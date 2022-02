According to Fightful Select, AEW will be returning to Universal Studios in March for another set of tapings for their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. The promotion has made the Orlando studio their home for Dark over the last several months.

The report also states that former IMPACT X-Division champion Rohit Raju will be debuting at the tapings, something he revealed to the publication in a yet to be released interview. Raju announced he was departing IMPACT back in January.

