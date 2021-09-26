The new reality show featuring Cody and Brandi Rhodes, “Rhodes To The Top” premieres this Wednesday, September 29 at 10 pm ET on TNT.

Here is the updated schedule for the first season and some additional details about the episodes:

Wednesday 9/29 at 10 PM: Everything is About to Change

Inside the lives of professional wrestlers Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.”

Wednesday 9/29 at 10:30 PM: You Can’t Unsee This Sh**

Cody takes a big risk with an emotional live promo; Brandi and Cody are excited to give their first child on the way, but will their highly opinionated family and friends rain on Brandi’s baby shower?”

Wednesday 10/6 at 10 PM: Off The Rails.

Wednesday 10/6 at 10:30 PM: Double or Nothing