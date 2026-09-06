Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed appear to have made a strong first impression behind the scenes in AEW following their highly-anticipated promotional debut at AEW All In: London.

As noted, the former longtime WWE stars were said to have been received extremely well across the board by members of the AEW locker room.

Well, apparently there might be one exception.

Trent Beretta has resurfaced an old grudge with Kofi that dates back more than a decade.

Following his WWE departure in 2013, Beretta took to social media and made his feelings about Kingston crystal clear.

“Now that I’m fired I can finally say it: Kofi Kingston is an assh*le,” Beretta wrote at the time.

The issue largely disappeared from public view in the years that followed, particularly with the two going their separate ways professionally.

That changed when Kofi arrived in AEW.

Kofi and Creed made their AEW debuts alongside Swerve Strickland at the August 30 All In: London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, where the newly-formed New Level captured the AEW World Trios Championships on their very first night with the company.

With Kofi and Beretta now sharing the same locker room again, the AEW veteran decided it was the perfect time to dig up his old post.

Beretta resurfaced the 2013 message on social media this week and added a familiar WWE-inspired line.

“‘Then Now Forever,’ brother,” he wrote.

Whether Beretta is genuinely still holding onto his decade-plus grudge or simply having some fun with his new co-worker remains to be seen.

Either way, after more than a decade apart, Kofi and Beretta are once again under the same promotional umbrella, and Beretta clearly hasn’t forgotten what he said the last time that was the case.

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