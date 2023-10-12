On the “Buy In” pre-show of AEW Dynamite last night, Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley, originally set to contend against Rey Fenix for the International Championship in a rematch, couldn’t participate due not having fully recovered from the concussion he sustained in his title defense against Fenix at AEW Grand Slam, that led to an audible being called and the luchador winning the title.

Consequently, Orange Cassidy, the man Moxley defeated for the title at AEW All Out was introduced as his substitute. The man with the most title defenses in AEW and the longest-reigning International Champion would go on to script another line of history, becoming the first ever two-time International Champion.

We can now report that AEW received this news regarding Moxley’s inability to compete only in the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, just a few hours before the show, as per Fightful Select.