An update on Eddie Kingston.

According to PW Insider the AEW superstar is set to have surgery on his torn ACL and meniscus on July 8th. Before this, the Mad King must wait for his tubular fracture to heal. Post-surgery, his recovery could take up to ten months.

During NJPW Resurgence, Kingston faced Gabe Kidd in a no ropes last man standing match. He injured the back of his legs when he was brainbustered off the apron and through a table, hitting the guard rail. Originally, Kingston was supposed to participate in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing, but Darby Allin took his place.

Kingston is a former ROH World Champion, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, and AEW Continental Champion.