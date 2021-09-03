Nikki A.S.H. won the RAW Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair back on the July 19 post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW, cashing in her MITB briefcase to win the strap, one day after Flair won the title from Rhea Ripley at the pay-per-view. Flair recently won the title back at SummerSlam, in a Triple Threat that also included Ripley.

Nikki recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said she was told on the day of the pay-per-view that she was winning the Money In the Bank contract. She also said she cried when she won the contract.

Regarding the title win the next day at RAW, Nikki noted that she also cried when she found out it was happening. Nikki noted that she was also told about the title change the day it happened, while backstage at RAW that afternoon.

Nikki has been aligned with Ripley on RAW as of late. They defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the August 23 show.

