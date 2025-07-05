TNA Wrestling taped the past couple of weeks of television at the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Regarding this past Thursday’s episode, which was the second show filmed two weeks ago during the back-to-back nights of tapings in “The Steel City,” details on who helped put together the show have surfaced.

Featured below are a list of producers who worked the matches listed next to their name during the taping of the July 3 episode of TNA iMPACT, which aired at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+:

* Jazz produced the Rosemary vs. Dani Luna match for TNA Xplosion, The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford tag team match, as well as the Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly chain match for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

* Sami Callihan produced the JDC vs. Jack Price match for TNA Xplosion.

* Tommy Dreamer and Delirious produced the “PRIME” Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Order 4 segments. He also helped put together the King’s Speech main event segment with Frankie Kazarian, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.

* Ace Steel produced the Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona match.

* Lance Storm produced the Zachary Wentz vs. Nic Nemeth match.

For those who missed it, check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)