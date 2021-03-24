Horror veteran Tom Savini was involved with creating the new look of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, which was debuted at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view when The Fiend returned to help Alexa Bliss defeat Randy Orton.

Savini and special effects guru Jason Baker have worked on other looks for The Fiend over the past few years, and other masks for WWE acts. Baker took to Twitter this week and revealed that his Callosum Studios is responsible for the new look of The Fiend.

Baker, who painted the mask, noted that the mask was sculpted by Brian McGuire and himself. Molds were done by Kendra Leigh and Shawn Ronzio. Soft goods and leather were done by Sandy Mimpson. Savini served as the project supervisor.

“New @WWEBrayWyatt look created at @callosumstudios. Sculpted by brianmcguire & @bakingjason. Molds by @rnzofx74 & @kendraxleighh. Painted by @bakingjason. Soft goods & leather by @sandymimpson. Project supervisor @thetomsavini,” wrote Baker.

The Fiend will return to the ring against Orton during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

You can see Baker's full tweet below:

