Pro wrestling veteran Big Show (Paul Wight) reportedly left WWE after the two sides were unable to agree on financial terms for a new contract.

As noted earlier today at this link, AEW has announced that Wight signed a long-term contract to wrestle and be a commentator for the new AEW “Dark: Elevation” series that premieres soon on YouTube. PWInsider reports that Wight and WWE failed to agree on terms for a new contract last month, just days after he appeared on the RAW Legends Night episode on January 4.

It was noted that while at RAW on January 4, Wight was very open about his unhappiness with the contract situation.

It appears the departure was finalized between WWE and Wight last week as Show was officially moved to the WWE Alumni roster on last Friday, February 19.

AEW is set to announce more details on Wight’s signing and Elevation during tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. “Big Show” remains the #1 trend on Twitter today, while “Wight” is currently trending at #5 worldwide.

Big Show’s last WWE match came on the July 20, 2020 RAW episode, a loss to Randy Orton. He had only worked a handful of matches last year, and spent all of 2019 on the shelf with an injury. He did appear for The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” segment at the Survivor Series in 2020, and appeared at RAW Legends Night back on January 4 of this year. Show first signed with WWE back in February 1999. He leaves the company as a Grand Slam Champion – a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE Hardcore Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a eight-time Tag Team Champion.

