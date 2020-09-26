WWE’s power couple of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently made headlines for selling over $4 million dollars in combined WWE stock, with many speculating if these sales had any hidden meaning, or possibly even hinted at an exit for the duo.

However, those speculations can be put to rest according to Alex McCarthy from Inside The Ropes. He reports that the move is nothing out of the ordinary for Triple H and Stephanie, as they’ve done this quite a few times over the years and that they are using the funds for personal reasons, possibly to purchase a house.

It was also noted Triple H and Stephanie have been absent from WWE programming over the last few months, excluding special occasions like the Triple H’s 25-year celebration, due to the company putting in more focused teams in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.