NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan has responded to Grayson Waller’s recent comments about the brand’s women’s division.

Waller made a surprise appearance on the July 28 episode of WWE NXT, where he called out the men’s division and expressed frustration over his lack of opportunities on the main roster over the past two years.

During the promo, Waller praised NXT’s women’s division and claimed that it had lapped the men. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Jordan said the women appreciated Waller giving them credit, though she acknowledged his remarks likely did not sit well with the male talent.

“On the women’s side, we think what Grayson said was awesome,” Jordan said. “He put over the women and said we are killing it. He gave us our props. If I were a male in the division, I’d be a little pissed and hurt. I’d have a bigger chip on my shoulder going into any match or promo with Grayson.”

Jordan added that Waller has stirred up plenty of resentment within NXT, but she would not expect anything less from him.

“I’d be ready to prove him wrong,” she continued. “He has ruffled a lot of feathers, but are we surprised? It’s Grayson. I’m not surprised.”

Jordan also expressed pride in the growth of NXT’s women’s division, emphasizing that its members should be viewed as great wrestlers regardless of gender.

“It’s a huge sense of pride because not only do I feel like the women’s division is killing it, but we’re not just good wrestlers for women; we’re just great wrestlers in general,” Jordan said. “We’ve been able to show that time and time again. It feels good being a woman and having the men suffer over there while we’re thriving. People are like, ‘I’m tuning in for the women.’”

The NXT Women’s Champion pointed to the number of main events and extended match times being given to the division as evidence of its continued evolution.

“The fact that the women are main eventing so many shows now, it’s so cool to see the evolution of women’s wrestling throughout the years,” she continued. “Even talking to Nattie about it from when she was in NXT for a time, and how much it’s grown and how much time women get. Kendal and I went 23 minutes, and it’s super cool to know Shawn trusts us to go that long.”

The newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion has her first defense already lined up, as Kelani Jordan will put her title on-the-line against Jaida Parker on the September 8 episode of WWE NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

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