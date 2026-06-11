Brie Bella has revealed that a recent WWE television segment involving herself, Paige and Fatal Influence underwent a late change before it aired.
On the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacy Jayne came up short in her Queen of the Ring Tournament match. Following the bout, Jayne reunited with her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid backstage, where the trio crossed paths with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige.
The encounter quickly turned physical, with Fatal Influence launching an attack on the champions. Henley and Reid then posed with the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, seemingly sending a message to the titleholders.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Brie Bella disclosed that the segment fans saw on television was not the original plan. According to Brie, she and Paige were initially scheduled to appear in front of the live crowd in Italy before WWE opted to make a late adjustment.
The change ultimately resulted in the confrontation taking place backstage instead, setting the stage for the ongoing issues between Fatal Influence and the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions.
While Brie did not elaborate on why the decision was made, her comments offered a behind-the-scenes look at a creative change that occurred shortly before the show went on the air.
Featured below is an excerpt from The Nikki & Brie Show where they touch on this topic:
Brie Bella: “So, okay, so first I’m gonna start off with the wrestling part, and then I’ll get into what I did in between the shows. But you know, I obviously started off my trip in Barcelona for Friday Night SmackDown. I will tell you all, Paige and I were very sad not to wrestle in front of you in Spain, or actually be out there. You know, we had a backstage, which was still really good. Fatal Influence, those are some naughty girls, but you know. We’re gonna have our, you know, we get them now, so we got a little taste of their medicine, they’re gonna get it right back. But I will say, Paige and I were so sad not to be out in Italy.
Nikki Bella: “Well, those crowds are so amazing.”
Brie: “So amazing, I mean, they’re not quiet for one second. They’re loud and just like, they play into the stories. They’re just so great. And you know, I know we’ve talked about this before on the podcast, but it does something to the wrestlers. It adds to their energy. Do you know what I mean? And so thank you, Spain. Thank you, Italy, for being outstanding crowds. And then the Friday, the SmackDown after, Paige and I thought we had a match, and then we didn’t, and we were so sad. We were like, “Can we please walk out to the crowd and cut a promo and do all that,” which actually we originally were supposed to be out in the crowd and do this thing out in the arena. And last minute it got switched. We were so bummed. I was like, “How is it that I’m in Europe and I did not once walk out to any of those fabulous, high-energy crowds?”