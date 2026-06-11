Brie Bella has revealed that a recent WWE television segment involving herself, Paige and Fatal Influence underwent a late change before it aired.

On the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Jacy Jayne came up short in her Queen of the Ring Tournament match. Following the bout, Jayne reunited with her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid backstage, where the trio crossed paths with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige.

The encounter quickly turned physical, with Fatal Influence launching an attack on the champions. Henley and Reid then posed with the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, seemingly sending a message to the titleholders.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show (full episode below), Brie Bella disclosed that the segment fans saw on television was not the original plan. According to Brie, she and Paige were initially scheduled to appear in front of the live crowd in Italy before WWE opted to make a late adjustment.

The change ultimately resulted in the confrontation taking place backstage instead, setting the stage for the ongoing issues between Fatal Influence and the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions.

While Brie did not elaborate on why the decision was made, her comments offered a behind-the-scenes look at a creative change that occurred shortly before the show went on the air.

Featured below is an excerpt from The Nikki & Brie Show where they touch on this topic: