WWE is now hiring for a new Lead Writer to work the creative team.

The job is based out of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The Lead Writer will have the chance to “manage, mentor, and develop experienced Writers/Producers with a diverse creative background while simultaneously being accountable for compiling, editing, and developing weekly/long term scripts, storylines, and character development.”

You can find the full job listing on the WWE Corporate website at this link. Below are the key responsibilities and requirements for the position:

Key Responsibilities:

* Manage a team of Writers/Producers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Lead writing team discussions in brainstorming and laying out weekly episodes and long-term storylines

* Responsible for the development of clearly defined yet emotionally sophisticated characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars through thought provoking, captivating, and creative storylines

* Edit in-ring promos and backstage segments submitted by writing team members for continuity, character consistency, storyline progression and final punch-ups

* Compile, write, edit, and take ownership of the drafts for their respective shows weekly, including all promotions, graphics, replays and pop culture references

* Constructively mentor and critique individual writers to help develop growth and foster a positive team environment

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE and Talent Brands

* Deftly pitch ideas and stories to executives in weekly creative meetings

* Produce and direct Talent in a live television environment on a weekly basis

* Collaborate with internal WWE departments as liaisons for the Creative Writing Team

* Travel weekly to live taping of RAW or SmackDown as well as Pay-Per View events.

Requirements:

* 10+ years of TV/Film writing and production experience

* Experience supervising a writing team and leading a writer’s room

* Experience leading multiple team members and pitching creative to Networks and Executives

* Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

* Writing and directing reality television a plus

* Experience in all aspects of Live TV production a plus

* Strong knowledge of WWE shows, talent, storylines, and audience demographic/psychographic

* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or proven experience in lieu of degree

* Located in NYC/Stamford, CT area OR able to relocate

