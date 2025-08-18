Could the infamous WWE Thunderdome be making a return?
Something Thunderdome-related appears to be in the works, as WWE registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the term, “WWE Thunderdome.’
The WWE Thunderdome was the name of the virtual arena filled with video screens for fans during the pandemic era.
The official USPTO filing from WWE for WWE Thunderdome reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; live digital communications, namely, live video and audio conferencing with multiple simultaneous users, teleconferencing, network conferencing, web conferencing, text messaging, instant messaging, and video texting; virtual sports and entertainment events; virtual audiences; virtual fans; virtual fan experiences; live video feed audiences; digital event platforms; virtual broadcasting; virtual reality simulator; organizing online entertainment and sporting experiences; providing an internet portal for virtual fan experiences; computer services, namely, creating an on-line virtual environment for sporting and entertainment events; digital multimedia broadcasting services over the internet, namely, posting, displaying, and electronically transmitting data, audio and video; providing an Internet website portal in the field of sporting and entertainment events; creating an online community for audiences for the purpose of participating in and watching sporting and entertainment events; computer services, namely, creating an on-line community for registered users to virtually participate in and watch sporting and entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational.”