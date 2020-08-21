Details On WWE’s Latest Contract Offer To Rey Mysterio

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has offered former world champion Rey Mysterio a three-year deal to remain with the company. The lucha-libre legend had previously signed for 18 months and has been working without a contract since his return in 2018. AEW reportedly matched WWE’s financial offer, but speculation is that Mysterio will most-likely stay with WWE, especially as he prepares his son Dominik to debut at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view.

As of this writing the terms of the contract offer have yet to be revealed, nor is it confirmed that Mysterio will remain.

Stay tuned.