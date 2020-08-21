Details On WWE’s Latest Contract Offer To Rey Mysterio

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has offered former world champion Rey Mysterio a three-year deal to remain with the company. The lucha-libre legend had previously signed for 18 months and has been working without a contract since his return in 2018. AEW reportedly matched WWE’s financial offer, but speculation is that Mysterio will most-likely stay with WWE, especially as he prepares his son Dominik to debut at this weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view.
As of this writing the terms of the contract offer have yet to be revealed, nor is it confirmed that Mysterio will remain.
Stay tuned.
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive