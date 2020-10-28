As noted, “30 Days of The Deadman” will continue this Sunday with another documentary on The Undertaker.

“Meeting Mark Calaway” will feature current and former WWE Superstars, and WWE Hall of Famers, talking about the first time they met The Undertaker.

The documentary will feature Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Randy Orton and several others recalling their first introductions to The Phenom.

30 Days of the Deadman continues this Sunday with tales of when some of your favorite @WWE Superstars met @undertaker for the very first time. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/1t7k7LIOIX — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 27, 2020

