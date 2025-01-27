The road to WWE Royal Rumble begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw returns on Netflix at 8/7c with the red brand “go-home” episode of the show from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. for the big premium live event this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Before the blue brand “go-home” show on Friday night, which emanates from the Royal Rumble host city, the final big promotional push for the show will get started with the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff media event.

WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff 2025 is scheduled to take place on 5pm from Indianapolis, and will stream live across all WWE social and digital platforms ahead of the Royal Rumble go-home episode of SmackDown later that evening on USA Network.

Make sure to join us here throughout the week for complete news coverage leading up to WWE Royal Rumble 2025, and join us live on 2/1 for coverage of the PLE from start-to-finish.

