WWE is planning a big press event for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Similar to 2024, WWE has plans in 2025 for a big WrestleMania Kickoff media event during the NFL Super Bowl 59 weekend.

According to Wrestle Votes, much like last year, WWE will again utilize all of mainstream media being in town in the host city for the annual NFL Super Bowl game to begin the promotional push towards their own biggest event of the year.

Plans for this year’s WrestleMania 41 Kickoff media event are for NFL Super Bowl 59 Weekend in New Orleans, LA. on February 8, 2025.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20.