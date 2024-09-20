Another recent WWE re-signing has come to light.

As WWE contract season continues, it is now being reported that ECW legend Steve Corino has re-signed on the dotted line to remain with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Steve Corino, who works for the company as a producer for NXT and primarily focuses on working with tag-teams at the WWE Performance Center, reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

“Corino is interested in getting some NXT Talents to come in and work some potential PWF (Premier Wrestling Federation) shows,” stated a report by Cassidy Haynes at BodySlam.net.