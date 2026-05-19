More details have surfaced regarding the recent baby shower celebration for WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

On Tuesday, People.com published an exclusive feature covering the couple’s baby shower festivities, which were held on Saturday, May 16. The event brought together several WWE stars and close friends as Belair and Ford celebrated the upcoming arrival of their child.

Among the WWE names in attendance were Alexa Bliss, IYO SKY, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim and Lash Legend.

Belair explained that the couple intentionally wanted the gathering to feel more like a celebration than a traditional baby shower.

“We wanted it to be more of a party/celebration than a traditional baby shower because traditional baby showers can be a little low-key and monotonous. We wanted all of our friends to just have fun, let loose and celebrate with us!”

The EST of WWE first publicly revealed her pregnancy during WrestleMania 42 weekend, a moment that quickly generated major buzz across the wrestling world.

A big milestone for one of WWE’s most popular couples.